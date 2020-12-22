Carr (groin) practiced on a limited basis Tuesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Carr sustained a significant groin strain in the Raiders' Week 15 loss to the Chargers, leaving his availability in question for Saturday's game against the Dolphins. The quarterback's ability to take some reps in the team's first practice of the week can be taken as a positive sign, but head coach Jon Gruden was unwilling to rule on Carr's status for Saturday this early in the week. If Carr can't gain clearance for the Week 16 matchup, Marcus Mariota would be in store for his first start of the season.
