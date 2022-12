The Raiders are benching Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carr has taken a step backward under Josh McDaniels' coaching staff, and while Stidham is unlikely to fare any better, the team will take a look at the 26-year-old now that playoff hopes are waning. Carr is signed with the Raiders through 2025, but on a contract that isn't especially difficult for the team to get out of this offseason. Trade rumors are sure to swirl.