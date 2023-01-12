Carr announced Wednesday a decision to leave the Raiders on his official Twitter account.
Carr's goodbye message concludes "that fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages...winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work towards," confirming that the 31-year-old plans to continue his career, albeit with a new team. His announcement comes following a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Raiders, who decided to bench Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham down the final stretch of the 2022 season, have begun exploring his trade market. A number of teams could be interested in the capable veteran signal caller's services this offseason, and Carr's no-trade clause will give him significant input in his ultimate landing spot.
