Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Broncos.

The 29-year-old finished the season on a very impressive run, topping 300 yards in four of his last five starts (and not getting a chance to reach the mark in the fifth due to a second-quarter groin injury). Carr compiled his third consecutive 4,000-yard campaign as a result while setting a new career high with 4,103, and while the Raiders could get out of the final two seasons on his current contract fairly easily, his big final month makes it almost certain he'll be back under center for Las Vegas in 2021.