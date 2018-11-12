Raiders' Derek Carr: Can't find end zone in loss

Carr completed 24 of 37 passing attempts for 243 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.

The Raiders were fortunate to manage even six points as Carr had a potential pick-six bounce off a defender's hands near the Charger end zone before Oakland's fourth-quarter field-goal. Once again, the Raiders were out of sync on offense, and the 27-year-old managed just 78 yards passing in the first half. He has now failed to throw for a touchdown in three of his last four games, and things don't get any easier the next two weeks with road matchups against the stingy Arizona and Baltimore defenses.

