Raiders' Derek Carr: Can't find end zone in loss
Carr completed 24 of 37 passing attempts for 243 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.
The Raiders were fortunate to manage even six points as Carr had a potential pick-six bounce off a defender's hands near the Charger end zone before Oakland's fourth-quarter field-goal. Once again, the Raiders were out of sync on offense, and the 27-year-old managed just 78 yards passing in the first half. He has now failed to throw for a touchdown in three of his last four games, and things don't get any easier the next two weeks with road matchups against the stingy Arizona and Baltimore defenses.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Pulled in Week 9 blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws three touchdowns, runs for another•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Gets renewed commitment from team•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Not listed on injury report•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Calls injury 'just a little bruise'•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Shut down in London Game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10