Raiders' Derek Carr: Caps off 400-yard effort with game-winning TD

Carr completed 29 of 52 passes for 417 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 31-30 win over the Chiefs. He also gained 15 yards on his sole rush.

On a night of multiple noteworthy offensive efforts, Carr was at the center of it all, posting his second game with at least 400 passing yards in his four-year career. A late hit on Carr midway through the second quarter also prompted the eventual ejection of Marshawn Lynch, who made contact with a referee in the post-play fracas. However, the fourth-year quarterback's most prominent role came in the contest's crazy finish, one that saw three untimed downs due to a pair of defensive penalties on the Chiefs. Carr finally tied the game with a clutch two-yard dart to Michael Crabtree in the left corner of the end zone, his third and final score of the night after previously having connected with Amari Cooper for touchdowns of 38 and 45 yards in the first quarter. Carr's performance was a welcome sight after he'd struggled against the Chargers last Sunday in what was an earlier-than-expected return from a serious back injury, and the fact that he hooked up with Cooper on a whopping 11 occasions for 210 yards certainly helped allay concerns about both players. He'll look to use Thursday's breakout effort as a springboard when the Raiders tangle with the Bills in a tough Week 8 road matchup.