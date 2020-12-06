Carr completed 28 of 47 passes for 381 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets. He added five yards and a touchdown on two rushing attempts.

Carr was intercepted on Vegas' first drive but bounced back with touchdowns of nine and 38 yards to Darren Waller to take a 17-13 lead into the locker room. The quarterback took matters into his own hands with a two-yard rushing score for a 24-13 lead in the third quarter, but the Jets took over from there and had Vegas on the ropes until Carr dropped in the game-winning 46-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs with five seconds left. Carr rewarded fantasy managers who looked his way against the winless Jets, but he faces a much tougher test with the Colts coming to town in Week 14.