Raiders' Derek Carr: Clear of injury

Carr is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Carr underwent precautionary X-rays after Sunday's win over the Colts, but it appears as though the starting signal-caller hasn't suffered any sort of injury. All signs point to Carr suiting up unhindered Week 5 against the Bears in London.

