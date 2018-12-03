Raiders' Derek Carr: Comeback effort falls short

Carr completed 29 of 38 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs. He also ran for eight yards on his lone carry.

Carr assembled a valiant second-half comeback attempt as the Raiders surpassed the 30-point mark for just the second time all season, but Oakland ultimately fell one touchdown short as the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had a field day. Carr has now collected at least three scores in three of 12 contests while avoiding a single interception in seven straight games after enduring turnover issues throughout the early portion of his 2018 campaign. Awaiting in Week 14 is a Steelers defense that has been relatively stout in terms of passing yards allowed per attempt, but just allowed Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers to throw for 299 and two touchdowns. Luckily for Carr, No. 1 receiver Jordy Nelson looks to be returning to full health after hauling in 10 of 11 targets Sunday, while rookie Marcell Ateman provides another big-bodied presence in the aerial attack alongside tight end Jared Cook.