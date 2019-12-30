Raiders' Derek Carr: Comes up short in heartbreaker

Carr completed 29 of 46 passes for 391 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Broncos.

Carr put up a ton of yards on Denver's top-10 rated pass defense, but the Raiders struggled in the red zone early, having to settle for field-goal tries and getting stuffed at the goal line on a second-quarter possession. Carr finally linked up with Hunter Renfrow for a touchdown with seven seconds left, but the Raiders went for the win and the two-point pass was batted at the line by Shelby Harris. There will be a lot of discussion heading into the offseason as to whether Carr is the future at quarterback for the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders. If not, he ended on a high note in 2019 with career highs in completion percentage, passing yards and quarterback rating.