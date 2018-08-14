Raiders' Derek Carr: Comfortable with Gruden's offense

Carr already seems to have a strong command of coach Jon Gruden's offense, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Known for his intensity and complex terminology, Gruden is asking Carr to take on a more active role making adjustments at the line of scrimmage. The 27-year-old quarterback seems to be responding as well as anyone could've hoped, though he only completed two of four passes for 11 yards in the preseason opener against Detroit. As encouraging as the positive reports from training camp may seem, Carr is still surrounded by uncertainty in an offense with a new coaching staff and no clear identity. The Raiders appear to have upgraded their receiving corps by swapping out Michael Crabtree and Cordarrelle Patterson for Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Ryan Switzer, but they made other moves hinting at an increased emphasis on the rushing attack, signing FB Keith Smith and TEs Lee Smith and Derek Carrier. New offensive coordinator Greg Olson has typically deployed pass-heavy attacks, whereas Gruden, the unquestioned shot-caller of the operation, has a more balanced track record.