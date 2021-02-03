The Raiders could field trade offers for Carr this offseason, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr finished 2020 with career highs for passing yards (4,103), YPA (7.94), passer rating (101.4) and QBR (71.0), accounting for 517 of the 551 pass attempts in an offense that ranked 10th in points per game (27.1) and t-7th in points per drive (2.5). He's undoubtedly a starting-caliber QB, but that won't necessarily stop the Raiders from pursuing an upgrade, which in this case might mean Deshaun Watson. Carr has a reasonable contract with $39.5 million (none guaranteed) due over the next two seasons, so trading him away could help the Raiders stockpile picks to make an enormous offer for Watson. Apart from the Texans' signal-caller, it isn't clear any of the available QB options this offseason would be an upgrade on Carr.