Raiders' Derek Carr: Could return next week
Carr (back) is making good progress and could return as soon as Week 6 against the Chargers, ESPN.com's Stephania Bell reports.
Recovering from a transverse process fracture in has back, Carr will be held out for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He nonetheless joined Thursday's practice as a limited participant, stretching with teammates and even throwing a football around. EJ Manuel will face the Ravens on Sunday, while Carr's practice availability will need to be closely monitored next week.
