Carr will be inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, with Jarrett Stidham getting the start and Chase Garbers called up from the practice squad to serve as the backup, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Needing about a dozen games to go their way over the final two weeks to qualify for the playoffs, the Raiders have decided to prioritize evaluation of young players over pursuing their less-than-1-percent shot of reaching the postseason. Making Carr inactive rather than the backup ensures he won't have to play and eliminates injury risk -- crucial given the possibility he's traded or released this upcoming winter/spring. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports that the Raiders can release him with a dead-cap charge of $5.625 million if they do it within three days of the Super Bowl in February; they'll likely make the move unless they have a verbal agreement in place to trade him to another team (which can't be made official until the start of the 2023 league year in March).