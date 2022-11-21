Carr completed 23 of 37 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Broncos.

Carr continued to attempt throws at a high volume, as he has now taken to the air at least 36 times in each of his last three games. However, he posted one of his more efficient performances in Sunday's win, highlighted by touchdown throws of 35 and 31 yards to Davante Adams. Carr also managed to top 300 passing yards for the second time this season, powered by a campaign-best seven completions of 20 yards or more. Overall, he's thrown for multiple touchdowns and a minimum of 248 yards in each of the last three weeks.