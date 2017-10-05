Raiders' Derek Carr: Does some throwing Thursday
Carr (back) was able to go through some stretching and throw the football prior to the start of the Raiders' practice Thursday, Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Raiders have to be happy that Carr was able to go through a workout in a jersey just days after being diagnosed with a transverse process fracture in his back, but it's still quite likely that the signal caller was a nonparticipant in Thursday's session and therefore isn't a candidate to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. Since head coach Jack Del Rio announced days earlier that Carr could miss 2-to-6 weeks with the injury, it's conceivable that the 26-year-old could make his return to action in the team's subsequent contest Oct. 15 against the Chargers, but the Raiders will be forced to turn to backup EJ Manuel to helm the offense for at least one contest.
