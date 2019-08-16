Raiders' Derek Carr: Efficient in lone series
Carr completed both of his attempts for 40 total yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 33-26 win over Arizona.
Carr enjoyed testing his chemistry with his new targets on Thursday. First, he took a quick drop and lofted a 27-yard dime to a leaping Tyrell Williams. He followed up two plays later with a quick strike to the flat to Ryan Grant, who raced into the end zone for a 13-yard score. Carr had an up-and-down first season in Jon Gruden's attack, setting career highs in completion percentage and yards while setting a career low in touchdown percentage. Carr looks like he could be taking a step up in 2019 and fans haven't even seen him throw it to his top new target, Antonio Brown, in a game situation yet.
