Raiders' Derek Carr: Efficient in season opener

Carr completed 22 or 32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Titans. He added two yards on the ground during the contest.

Carr looked sharp in his first meaningful action since going down with a broken leg in Week 16 of last season. After holding steady for much of the game in what was a defensive, field-position-focused game, Carr broke the game open for Oakland early in the fourth quarter with a 19-yard strike to Seth Roberts in the end zone, a pass that landed in between three Tennessee defenders. The Raiders had a Carr-focused offseason, both with a record-setting contract and in elevating his position coach to coordinator. Even with the much-ballyhooed addition of Marshawn Lynch, this offense will still live and die with the pass.