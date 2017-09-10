Raiders' Derek Carr: Efficient in season opener
Carr completed 22 or 32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Titans. He added two yards on the ground during the contest.
Carr looked sharp in his first meaningful action since going down with a broken leg in Week 16 of last season. After holding steady for much of the game in what was a defensive, field-position-focused game, Carr broke the game open for Oakland early in the fourth quarter with a 19-yard strike to Seth Roberts in the end zone, a pass that landed in between three Tennessee defenders. The Raiders had a Carr-focused offseason, both with a record-setting contract and in elevating his position coach to coordinator. Even with the much-ballyhooed addition of Marshawn Lynch, this offense will still live and die with the pass.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Looks sharp in pair of TD drives•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Tears through Rams•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Practices with team Saturday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Signs record-setting extension•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Completes Monday's workout•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Expected to be 'full go' for offseason activities•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...