Raiders' Derek Carr: Efficient Week 1 outing

Carr completed 22 of 26 attempts for 259 passing yards and one touchdown, while adding two rushes for two yards during Monday's 24-16 win against Denver.

Carr connected on his first nine passes of the night, while leading 10 and 13-play touchdown drives on two of Oakland's first three offensive possessions. What's most encouraging for fantasy purposes is the re-appearance of Carr's downfield explosiveness. The 28-year-old signal-caller averaged 10 yards per pass attempt against the Broncos defense Monday night, a feat he had not accomplished since Week 12 of the 2017 season when Oakland went up against -- guess who -- Denver. Carr's upcoming matchup against Kansas City has potential to be profitable, as the Chiefs allowed Nick Foles (collarbone) and rookie Gardner Minshew to combine for 350 passing yards and three passing touchdowns Week 1.