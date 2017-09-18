Raiders' Derek Carr: Efficient with 28 attempts
Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.
All three touchdowns went to Michael Crabtree, who has long been Carr's favorite target near the end zone. The fourth-year quarterback has been highly efficient on modest volume through two weeks , attempting just 60 passes as the Raiders have won their games by a combined 35 points. Carr has another solid matchup Week 3 in Washington, but he'll then have to face the Broncos (Week 4) and Ravens (Week 5).
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Efficient in season opener•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Looks sharp in pair of TD drives•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Tears through Rams•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Practices with team Saturday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Signs record-setting extension•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Completes Monday's workout•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...