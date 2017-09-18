Raiders' Derek Carr: Efficient with 28 attempts

Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.

All three touchdowns went to Michael Crabtree, who has long been Carr's favorite target near the end zone. The fourth-year quarterback has been highly efficient on modest volume through two weeks , attempting just 60 passes as the Raiders have won their games by a combined 35 points. Carr has another solid matchup Week 3 in Washington, but he'll then have to face the Broncos (Week 4) and Ravens (Week 5).