Raiders' Derek Carr: Ends season on sour note

Carr completed 24 of 33 pass attempts for 185 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Kansas City does possess a couple of talented pass rushers, but they are otherwise a defense that has been routinely exposed by opposing quarterbacks, so Carr's stat line was supremely underwhelming given the circumstances. The 27-year-old really struggled down the stretch, averaging just 205 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions over the previous three contests. Carr will finish above the 4,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, but the 19 touchdowns will be his lowest mark. Despite the new career high in passing yards, it's hard not to view Carr's 2018 season as a fantasy disappointment.