Carr may be facing a make-or-break season in 2021, with the Raiders likely to consider a QB change if they miss the playoffs again, according to Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

There were even rumors of the Raiders looking for a replacement this offseason, despite Carr's career highs for passing yards (4,103) and yards per attempt (7.9) in 2020. The team was 10th in points scored and 30th in points allowed, so it was no surprise to see the defense get more attention in the offseason. Carr is back as the starter, but he doesn't have any guarantees remaining on a contract that runs through 2022, and backup Marcus Mariota could eventually make starts if the Raiders are mediocre or subpar again.