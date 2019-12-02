Raiders' Derek Carr: Falls flat against Chiefs

Carr completed 20 of 30 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

One of the two picks was returned for a TD by Juan Thornhill, so Carr produced as many points for the opposition as he did for his own team. After a strong start to the season, the 28-year-old QB has a 3:4 TD:INT over the last four games, failing to top 230 passing yards in three of them, and his regression has cost the Raiders a chance to claim the top spot in the AFC West. Carr will try to turn things around in Week 14 against the Titans, in a game that could also end up having playoff implications.