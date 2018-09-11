Raiders' Derek Carr: Feeling sore after Week 1 loss
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Carr is dealing with some soreness after the team's 33-13 loss to the Rams on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gruden didn't specify where exactly the quarterback is aching, but it's worth noting that Carr seemed to be hurting after taking a low hit from All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald early in the contest. The soreness didn't prevent Carr from finishing out the Week 1 loss, but he took another hard hit in the fourth quarter that could result in the 27-year-old's reps being managed carefully during the upcoming week. It's not expected that Carr is in any serious danger of sitting out Sunday in Denver, where he'll have nowhere to go but up after throwing three interceptions and turning in a 62.8 quarterback rating in the season opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...