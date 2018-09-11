Raiders' Derek Carr: Feeling sore after Week 1 loss

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Carr is dealing with some soreness after the team's 33-13 loss to the Rams on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gruden didn't specify where exactly the quarterback is aching, but it's worth noting that Carr seemed to be hurting after taking a low hit from All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald early in the contest. The soreness didn't prevent Carr from finishing out the Week 1 loss, but he took another hard hit in the fourth quarter that could result in the 27-year-old's reps being managed carefully during the upcoming week. It's not expected that Carr is in any serious danger of sitting out Sunday in Denver, where he'll have nowhere to go but up after throwing three interceptions and turning in a 62.8 quarterback rating in the season opener.