Carr completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 215 yards, throwing no touchdowns and committing one interception during Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons. He also fumbled three times, losing all three to the opposition.

It was a disastrous day for Carr, with his third-quarter interception to Deion Jones going for a 67-yard pick-six. The quarterback's three fumbles resulted in a combined 13 points for Atlanta, and he was unable to muster a passing TD for the second time over his past three outings. A Week 13 matchup against the Jets should provide relief, with New York ranking 29th in completions allowed and 28th in passing yardage surrendered to opposing QBs this season. What's more, Jets defensive backs Brian Poole (shoulder), Bless Austin (neck) and Bradley McDougald (shoulder) are all currently residing on injured reserve.