Raiders' Derek Carr: Game manager in Monday night win
Carr completed 19 of 26 attempts for 167 yards during Monday's 27-14 win against Denver.
With another interception-free performance against Denver on Monday night, Carr has now gone 10 consecutive games without throwing a pick. This after committing eight interceptions over Oakland's first five outings of 2018. The Broncos did, however, succeed in holding him without a touchdown for the first time in his past six outings, while simultaneously breaking his three-game streak of 260-plus yard passing performances. Outside of the first quarter of the regular season, Carr has been an exceptionally conservative thrower in his fifth pro campaign. Since putting up 343.3 passing yards per game between Weeks 1 and 4, Carr has averaged 226.5 yards per game through the air over his past 11 appearances. He'll have an opportunity to close out the 2018 season with a boom, as the Raiders travel to Arrowhead to face a Chiefs pass defense that's allowed an NFL-high 6,401 passing yards on the year.
