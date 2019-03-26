Raiders' Derek Carr: Gets help in offseason

Coach Jon Gruden expects Carr to improve with more experience in the same offensive system, getting an additional boost from the offseason additions of wide receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Raiders did make some sacrifices along the way, releasing Jordy Nelson (free agent) and allowing Jared Cook (Saints) to sign elsewhere. Brown alone would make it a net gain in terms of talent, but there is legitimate cause for concern with the depth chart at running back and tight end. The Raiders also made a couple major moves on the offensive line, trading guard Kelechi Osemele to the Jets and signing tackle Trent Brown to a four-year, $66 million contract. That's probably a wash in terms of pure talent, but it's a huge gain in terms of recent impact after Osemele struggled through an ineffective, injury-marred 2018 campaign. We should have a better read on Carr's 2019 outlook at the end of April, as the Raiders have ample draft capital and could use it to boost his supporting cast and/or draft his replacement.