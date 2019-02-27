Raiders' Derek Carr: Gets support from new GM
General manager Mike Mayock said Wednesday that he views Carr as a franchise quarterback, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Entering the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract extension, Carr seems to have support from both Mayock and coach Jon Gruden, though both bosses could change their tune if the soon-to-be 28-year-old struggles in 2019. The Raiders could have escaped Carr's contract without much pain if they'd released him shortly after the Super Bowl, but his $19.9 million base salary became guaranteed when he was still on the roster three days after the end of the season, per OverTheCap.com. The decision essentially locks Carr in as the starter for 2019, albeit with a contract that allows the team to re-evaluate him on a year-to-year basis. The Raiders have a plethora of draft picks and cap space to improve the team around Carr this offseason.
