Raiders' Derek Carr: Getting along with Gruden

Carr said he enjoys working with new Raiders coach Jay Gruden, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There was some concern Gruden's intensity would irk the 27-year-old quarterback, but that doesn't seem to be the case so far. The bigger concern is the mystery surrounding the identity of Oakland's offense, as Gruden was aggressive in adding wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant to replace Michael Crabtree, yet also gave significant guaranteed money to a pair of blocking tight ends (Lee Smith, Derek Carrier) and a traditional lead-blocking fullback (Keith Smith). The offseason moves suggest Gruden wants to keep Carr in the range of 500-550 pass attempts while giving Marshawn Lynch more carries (207 last year), but the plan also requires improvement from an Oakland defense that surrendered a 68.1 completion percentage in 2017. For what it's worth, offensive coordinator Greg Olson is known for pass-heavy attacks, including during his previous stint with the Raiders, which featured 599 attempts from Carr as a rookie in 2014.