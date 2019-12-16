Raiders' Derek Carr: Goes cold in second half
Carr completed 22 of 36 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.
The Raiders seemed to have things well in hand when they took a 16-3 lead into halftime, but Carr couldn't get anything goes at all in the second half as the team ultimately lost its final game in Oakland. The passing yards were actually his highest total since Week 11, and Carr could struggle to be even that productive in next Sunday's road game against a Chargers' defense that held him to 218 yards and one TD in their prior meeting this season.
