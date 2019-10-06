Raiders' Derek Carr: Goes without touchdown in win
Carr completed 25 of 32 passes for 229 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over Chicago. He added eight yards on three carries. He also lost a fumble during the contest.
Carr was very efficient but leaned heavily on the run throughout Sunday's game. That said, he came up big during Oakland's game-winning drive, converting a second and long with a 12-yard drop-off to Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders have been better than most anticipated, and Carr is on pace to smash his career high with a 73.3% completion rate. From a fantasy perspective, the results haven't been as great, as he has just six touchdowns in five games and has not reached 250 passing yards since Week 1. Next up Week 7 is a ferocious Packers pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...