Raiders' Derek Carr: Goes without touchdown in win

Carr completed 25 of 32 passes for 229 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over Chicago. He added eight yards on three carries. He also lost a fumble during the contest.

Carr was very efficient but leaned heavily on the run throughout Sunday's game. That said, he came up big during Oakland's game-winning drive, converting a second and long with a 12-yard drop-off to Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders have been better than most anticipated, and Carr is on pace to smash his career high with a 73.3% completion rate. From a fantasy perspective, the results haven't been as great, as he has just six touchdowns in five games and has not reached 250 passing yards since Week 1. Next up Week 7 is a ferocious Packers pass defense.