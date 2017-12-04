Raiders' Derek Carr: Good enough to win Sunday
Carr completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 287 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Giants. He lost one yard on his lone rush.
Missing his top two receiving weapons, Carr started out slowly, completing just one pass in the first quarter and finishing the half with just 80 passing yards. He mixed in two near-interceptions along the way, but rebounded to lead two scoring drives in the fourth quarter en route to victory. Despite not being at the top of his game, the 26-year-old threw for his highest yardage total since the Raiders' Week 10 bye. Carr has some promising matchups on deck, facing Kansas City in Week 14, followed by Dallas in Week 15.
