Carr completed 32 of 44 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills. He also gained 20 yards on four carries.

It took a lot of volume to get there, but Carr put together another strong performance as he attempted to keep pace with Josh Allen, posting a season high in passing yards while completing better than 72 percent of his passes for a fourth straight game. Carr could be headed for another shootout in Week 5 as the Raiders head to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs.