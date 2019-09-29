Raiders' Derek Carr: Has X-Rays
Carr (lower leg) underwent X-Rays following Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Per the report, Carr got "banged up early-ish in the game and grabbed his lower leg." That said, the QB didn't miss any snaps and wound up completing 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards and two TDs. Given that, hopefully the X-Rays were simply a precaution, but until that's clarified either way, Carr's Week 5 status will be worth monitoring.
