Raiders' Derek Carr: Held under 200 yards in loss

Carr completed 16 of 34 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-17 loss to Baltimore. He lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and there was some brief concern that he had suffered a concussion during the contest, Paul Guitierrez of ESPN reports.

Carr delivered during the Raiders' opening drive, connecting with tight end Lee Smith for a 30-yard gain on fourth and short to set up a opening Doug Martin touchdown run. It was mostly downhill from there as the Ravens battered Carr and limited his ability to get the ball down field. Carr has now been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last four games and has just three touchdowns during that span. He'll need to improve big time in order to keep up with Kansas City's offense next week. All of a sudden, the Chiefs' defense ranks in the top half of the league in opponent passer rating.