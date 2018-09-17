Raiders' Derek Carr: Highly efficient in loss
Carr completed 29-of-32 passing attempts for 288 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-19 loss to Denver.
Carr's first touchdown pass of the season went to Seth Roberts for a 20-yard third-quarter score that put the Raiders up 19-7. Unfortunately, that was the end of the scoring for Oakland on the day, but the 27-year-old showed marked improvement in this one and did not turn the ball over. He also managed to find Amari Cooper 10 times which bodes well for the offense going forward. The fifth-year veteran will try to build on that momentum in a tough, cross-country trip Week 3 at Miami.
