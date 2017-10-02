Raiders' Derek Carr: Hopeful for Week 5 despite pain

Carr (back) said he was in a lot of pain after Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos, but he still hopes to play Week 5 against the Ravens, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Head coach Jack Del Rio hinted that Carr was diagnosed with back spasms, but there's apparently concern about the possibility of a more serious injury, as the quarterback already had X-rays and may get an MRI on Monday. E.J. Manuel had to finish out Sunday's game after Carr's torso bent awkwardly on a sack during the third quarter. If the initial diagnosis of back spasms is confirmed, Carr will have a chance to avoid any further missed time.