Carr, who suffered what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network refers to as "a significant groin injury" is expected to have a 10-to-14 day recovery timeline.

Even with the extra time afforded by the Raiders' short week, it looks like Carr will be pretty hard-pressed to be ready for the team's Dec. 26 game against the Dolphins. The report suggests that the QB will "fight to be in the lineup...if he somehow can," but at this stage it looks like Marcus Mariota is trending toward a Week 16 start.