Raiders' Derek Carr: Impressive all-around line in win
Carr completed 25 of 34 passes for 322 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Raiders' 24-21 win over the Steelers on Sunday. He also lost a yard on his one carry and lost a fumble.
Carr did an excellent job spreading the ball around, connecting with seven different pass catchers. He also led a game-winning eight-play, 75-yard march that he capped off with a six-yard touchdown pass to Derek Carrier with 30 seconds remaining, erasing a 21-17 deficit. Carr also continued to cultivate his already prolific connection with Jared Cook, hitting the veteran tight end on seven occasions for 116 yards. The fifth-year pro now has 607 passing yards and a 5:0 TD:INT over the last two games, a pair of contests in which he's completed over 70.0 percent of his throws. He'll look to stay hot against the Bengals in a Week 15 matchup.
