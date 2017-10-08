Raiders' Derek Carr: Inactive Sunday
Carr (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Carr having suffered a transverse process fracture in his back last weekend, he'll sit this one out and eye a Week 6 return. EJ Manuel will start at QB for the Raiders in his place Sunday.
