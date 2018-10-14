Raiders' Derek Carr: Injures left shoulder Sunday

Carr left Sunday's game against the Seahawks during the fourth quarter due to a left shoulder injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carr attempted to convince coach Jon Gruden to let him back in the game after meeting with medical personnel, but backup AJ McCarron could be asked to finish this contest. The Raiders' aerial attack has been affected by multiple injuries Sunday as Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts also exited with concussions.