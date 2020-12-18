Coach Jon Gruden said after Thursday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers that Carr's groin injury is "significant" but not a tear, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

That would seem to rule out a worst-case scenario for Carr, who pulled up awkwardly early in the first half due to a non-contact groin injury. Marcus Mariota filled in admirably in emergency duty, throwing for 226 yards with a touchdown while also setting a franchise record at the QB position with 88 rushing yards and another TD. However, Mariota also threw a gut-wrenching interception near the Chargers' end zone with less than two minutes on the clock. Carr will benefit from a few extra days of rest before the Raiders next suit up on Dec. 26 versus the Dolphins, but if he can't go Mariota has at least proven the ability to competently command this offense.