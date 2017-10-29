Raiders' Derek Carr: Keeps chucking it up

Carr completed 31 of 49 passes for 313 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-14 loss to Buffalo.

Carr has thrown 101 passes in the past two weeks, accumulating 730 yards in the process. It's been, in a lot of ways, a welcomed progression for Carr - who had been held under 200 yards in three consecutive games. At the same time, it's hard not to see that the $125-million man, and Oakland's offense as a whole, has regressed since Oakland canned former coordinator Bill Musgrave and replaced him with Todd Downing, Carr's former position coach. Carr has tossed multiple picks in three of his last five games. For perspective, Carr had three such games in his previous 37 outings.