Raiders' Derek Carr: Keeps chucking it up
Carr completed 31 of 49 passes for 313 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-14 loss to Buffalo.
Carr has thrown 101 passes in the past two weeks, accumulating 730 yards in the process. It's been, in a lot of ways, a welcomed progression for Carr - who had been held under 200 yards in three consecutive games. At the same time, it's hard not to see that the $125-million man, and Oakland's offense as a whole, has regressed since Oakland canned former coordinator Bill Musgrave and replaced him with Todd Downing, Carr's former position coach. Carr has tossed multiple picks in three of his last five games. For perspective, Carr had three such games in his previous 37 outings.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Caps off 400-yard effort with game-winning TD•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Not blaming back injury•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Unproductive in return from back injury•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Returning Sunday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Turns in limited practice•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Still limited at practice•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...