Carr completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 336 yards, throwing one touchdown and no interceptions while adding a rushing score and minus-two yards on a pair of carries during Saturday's 26-25 loss to Miami.

The three-time Pro Bowler fought through a groin injury sustained during last Thursday's overtime loss to the Chargers to remain without a missed start on the season. Carr helped lead the Raiders to a would-be game-winning field goal in the final 20 seconds of regulation Saturday by way of a seven-play, 71-yard drive. However, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins were able to respond with a field goal-yielding possession of their own to secure the Week 16 win. Carr carries a 25:7 TD:INT into the Raiders' regular-season finale, with all playoff ramifications excluded from a matchup against the Broncos given Las Vegas' latest loss.