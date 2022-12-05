Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.

While it wasn't an efficient performance, Carr once again flashed his impressive chemistry with Davante Adams, who hauled in a massive 70.8 percent of the Raiders' passing yards as well as both of the team's passing TDs -- with the scores coming in the third quarter as the Raiders erased a 13-10 halftime deficit. Carr has tossed multiple touchdowns in five straight games, a streak he'll look to extend Thursday against a Rams defense that just allowed Geno Smith to set a new career high in passing yards.