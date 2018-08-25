Raiders' Derek Carr: Leads FG drive

Carr completed two of three passes for 68 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Packers.

Carr hooked up with Amari Cooper for a 49-yard gain on the first snap of the game, setting up a field goal on the only drive for the first-team offense. Assuming he's held out of the preseason finale next week, Carr will finish the preseason with just seven pass attempts. Coach Jay Gruden believes practice reps will be sufficient to prepare the 27-year-old quarterback for Week 1 against the Rams.