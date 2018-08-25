Raiders' Derek Carr: Leads FG drive
Carr completed two of three passes for 68 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Packers.
Carr hooked up with Amari Cooper for a 49-yard gain on the first snap of the game, setting up a field goal on the only drive for the first-team offense. Assuming he's held out of the preseason finale next week, Carr will finish the preseason with just seven pass attempts. Coach Jay Gruden believes practice reps will be sufficient to prepare the 27-year-old quarterback for Week 1 against the Rams.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Playing this week•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Resting Saturday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Comfortable with Gruden's offense•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Getting along with Gruden•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Dealt with back issue this past season•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelming 2017 campaign culminates with loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.