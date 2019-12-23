Raiders' Derek Carr: Leads Raiders to win

Carr completed 26 of 30 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 16 win over the Chargers. He added three yards and a score on the ground.

Carr did his damage early, leading the Raiders to a 14-7 lead at halftime. He recorded his only touchdown through the air on the team's first drive, connecting with Hunter Renfrow on a short pass that turned into a 56-yard score. Later, on the team's final drive of the first half, Carr capped an 11 play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard scamper into the end zone. Though much maligned this season, Carr will have the chance to lead the Raiders to an 8-8 finish as they take on the Broncos in Week 17.