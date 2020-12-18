Carr (groin) limped off the field and into the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Chargers, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Carr pulled up awkwardly while scrambling near the goal line on a third down play, evidently suffering a non-contact groin injury. He's officially questionable to return. Marcus Mariota will helm Las Vegas' offense if Carr isn't able to return for the next offensive series.
