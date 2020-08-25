Carr has looked sharp throughout training camp, with no hint of Marcus Mariota making a push for the starting job, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Carr had career highs in a slew of passing categories last year, but the Raiders missed out on the playoffs for a fifth time in his six pro seasons, with their offense struggling in the red zone (52.8 TD percentage - 22nd) and their defense struggling in every area of the field. Mariota is the highest-paid backup QB in the league, so while he may not have a shot at the Week 1 starting job, he could be called in as a midseason replacement if Carr isn't playing well or the Raiders aren't in the mix for a playoff spot. Rookie wideouts Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards should help Carr's cause, but it appears Tyrell Williams (torn shoulder labrum) will be trying to play through an injury for the second year in a row.