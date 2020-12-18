Carr is expected to face a 10-to-14-day recovery timeline after suffering a "significant groin injury" Thursday in the Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Raiders will have from a longer turnaround for their Week 16 game, but given the timeline provided by Rapoport, Carr looks hard-pressed to make it back for the team's Dec. 26 matchup with the Dolphins. That said, Carr will likely do everything in his power to try and play through the painful injury, so his status will need to be monitored next week when the Raiders reconvene for practice. At this stage, Marcus Mariota is a likelier candidate than Carr for the Week 16 starting nod.